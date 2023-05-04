Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $920.78 million and $171.42 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,788,488,449 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,788,402,194.7105627 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.3320393 USD and is up 8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $151,281,297.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

