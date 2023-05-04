Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 86 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $346.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.04. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,016 shares of company stock worth $18,813,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

