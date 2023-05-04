Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $150.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.