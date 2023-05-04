Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

