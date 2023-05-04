Connectus Wealth LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,408 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,261,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

