Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

