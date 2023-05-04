Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

