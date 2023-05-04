Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 4,651 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 127,992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,276,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC opened at $63.40 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

