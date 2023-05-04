Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $202.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $279.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

