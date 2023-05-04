Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 668,539 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,539 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

