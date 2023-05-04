Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

