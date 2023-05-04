Conning Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

