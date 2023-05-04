Conning Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $359.28. 195,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,475. The company has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

