Conning Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.54. 362,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

