Conning Inc. Invests $207,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 200,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

