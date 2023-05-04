Conning Inc. Invests $273,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119,780 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,080,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,895,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,823,000 after acquiring an additional 195,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.