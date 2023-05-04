Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. 8,676,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,218,262. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

