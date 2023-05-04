Conning Inc. Sells 1,066 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,033,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

