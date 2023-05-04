Conning Inc. Sells 1,066 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,033,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
