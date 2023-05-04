Conning Inc. Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 118,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,665 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,983,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,054 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 91,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,029. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHG. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.50 ($20.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.68) to €16.00 ($17.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

