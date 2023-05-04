Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

JCI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.79. 244,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,366. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

