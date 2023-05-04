ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Paragon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 6.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.44. 3,191,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,919. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

