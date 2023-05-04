Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UNH stock opened at $489.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

