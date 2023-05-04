Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 39,110 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,110 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.81% of National Western Life Group worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $260.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average of $243.08. The company has a market cap of $947.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $309.25.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

