Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Up 1.5%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21). Approximately 92,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 181,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.20).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £14.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

