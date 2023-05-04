Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.33

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 543755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.99.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

