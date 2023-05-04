Cosmos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.82 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.94 or 0.00037928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $70.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

