Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.5% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $490.00. 735,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,263. The stock has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $490.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

