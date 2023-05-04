Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.54% of Coterra Energy worth $105,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.