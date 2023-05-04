Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,016 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $48.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $754.23. 684,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,786. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $791.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.63.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,055 shares of company stock worth $26,383,995 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

