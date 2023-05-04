Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,925 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Trading Down 4.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $6.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.49. 1,142,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,555. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

