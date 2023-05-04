Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,119 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 237,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,720,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,009. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

