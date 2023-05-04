Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 303,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,206. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.81%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

