Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.0 %

LRCX stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $509.49. 301,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,532. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.07.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

