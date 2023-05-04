Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $200.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,376. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $277.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

