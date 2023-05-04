Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 397,089 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.25. 241,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,172. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

