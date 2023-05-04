Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,619 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,827,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,829,000 after purchasing an additional 481,206 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 1,715,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,565. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 262.38%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

