Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,880 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,987,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,584,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

