Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 24,200 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.18. 1,471,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,170. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,085,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

