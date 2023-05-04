Craig Hallum Boosts Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target to $20.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 162,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,903. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $613.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Insider Activity

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $58,140.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,233,660.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.