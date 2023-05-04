Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 18,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,133. The company has a market cap of $101.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.