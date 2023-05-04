Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CMCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 18,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,133. The company has a market cap of $101.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
