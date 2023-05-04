Credit Suisse Group Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $376.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.38.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $382.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.63 and a 200-day moving average of $331.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,845 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,171,000 after purchasing an additional 64,917 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

