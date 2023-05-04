Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,562 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 166.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,545. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $290.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

