Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 3,671 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after buying an additional 833,389 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18,267.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 630,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 627,310 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after buying an additional 590,666 shares during the period.

JEPI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.03. 2,409,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $59.18.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

