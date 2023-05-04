Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 29 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,224,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.98. The stock had a trading volume of 686,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,573. The company has a market capitalization of $450.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

