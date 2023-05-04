Crewe Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $316.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,964,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,199,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

