Crewe Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 246,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,700. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.