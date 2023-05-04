Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 242.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $5.60 on Thursday, reaching $210.04. 1,337,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,602. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

