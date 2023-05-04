Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

