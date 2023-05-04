Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 7,593 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. The Pennant Group makes up about 1.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Pennant Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Pennant Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 25,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $655,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,536.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of PNTG traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 116,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,409. The stock has a market cap of $363.90 million, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.60 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.40%. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The Pennant Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.