Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

CRNX stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $63,495,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,056,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,337,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

